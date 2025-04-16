As several attempts to get authorities to act go in vain, residents of Bhagyashree Society say they have struggled for the last 37 days

The dug-up road outside the society that allegedly damaged pipeline

As temperatures soar across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the last thing anyone wants to deal with is a water shortage. Yet, for over a month now, residents of Bhagyashree Society in Santacruz West have been struggling with an acute water crisis. There are days without any water supply, while at other times the water pressure is so low that even pumps are rendered useless.

‘Left high and dry’

“For a month, I have been approaching various civic officials. I have sent photographs of how footpaths are used by developers to operate their heavy machinery which is putting pressure on the pipelines beneath. I requested them several times to come and take necessary action. It has become my routine to make 10 calls to them every day, but to no avail,” said Sanjay Patkar, 62, chairman of Bhagyashree Society.

While the water supply was cut off abruptly for a few days, since the day it resumed, the pressure has been pathetic. “We are unable to use our water pumps as the pressure is too low for the pumps to operate. Since there is a shortage, our water tank on top of the building does not get filled adequately to have enough water for the pumps to work. As a result, we have to fill buckets and keep which is a physically draining task considering our age. Sometimes our house help does help us. But by large, the responsibility is on us,” said Shantilal Mehta, 60, another resident of the society.



Bhagyashree Society in Santacruz West. Pics/Satej Shinde

Additionally, tanker requests made by the society also weren’t fulfilled as per the requirement. “After making hundreds of requests in the last 37 days, the BMC has provided with just three tankers of 5000 litres each. This quantity of water is not enough for the 25 flats, each with a family of a minimum four members,” said Patkar.

Authorities Speak

After multiple requests, the BMC officials turned up to address the issue only after over a month. “We have identified a 150 mm hole in the water pipeline which needs to be repaired. As the road works are underway it will take some time to get it repaired. However, it will be done soon,” said the junior water works engineer assigned by the local ward office.

Meanwhile, Dharmatejas Prassana, assistant engineer, H West ward, asserted: “The building’s water meter is also faulty. We checked the meter and found faults due to which there is a pressure problem. That problem will also be solved within a day or two.”