The institution began its journey in March 1950 with just a nursery that had 12 students. With classes taking place in the Saraswat Colony

Students at Saraswati Vidya Mandir

Listen to this article Mumbai: Saraswati Vidaya Mandir School in Mahim West celebrates 75 years x 00:00

Saraswati Vidaya Mandir School in Mahim West will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year on August 1.

The institution began its journey in March 1950 with just a nursery that had 12 students. With classes taking place in the Saraswat Colony.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 1963, the school’s steady growth necessitated a move to its own building, and in 1961, the first batch of 17 students sat for the matriculation examination.

Today the schools boasts of 124 faculty members, 2,800 students and 33,650 alumni.

The school has received numerous awards, including the Best School (2019-20), Clean School (2022), and the Karveer Bhaurao Patil Award.

Initially offering education only in Marathi, the school gradually introduced English and semi-English as the medium of instruction to accommodate its growing student population. Today, Saraswati Mandir High School boasts a five-storey building constructed in 2007.

“The school is well-equipped with facilities such as laboratories, libraries, computer labs, and digital learning aids. These resources ensure that students receive a well-rounded education,” said a school authority.

The school’s playground has over the years become a cradle for sports talent, helping the school earn numerous accolades, including the prestigious Hind Karandak and the Rani Lakshmibai Award.

Pooja Surve, who leads the Indian gymnastics team, began her journey on this very ground. National-level gymnasts like Poonam Surve and Juilee Prabhu also honed their skills here.

The school management committee has invited alumni to reconnect and be part of the celebrations, urging them to reach out via the website smhsmahim.edu.in, email smhs_mahim@yahoo.co.in, or WhatsApp at 93722 95817.