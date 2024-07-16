Mumbai: Sion East-West flyover closed for heavy vehicles

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 July,2024 08:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Sion flyover connecting the Sion East and West area has been closed for heavy vehicles and vehicles above 2.80 metres height after being declared as dilapidated by Central Railway on Tuesday

Representational Image. File Pic

Key Highlights

  1. Traffic closed for heavy vehicles and vehicles above 2.80 metres height from Sion flyover
  2. For Muharram, Sion flyover will be open only for small vehicles
  3. The restriction will be on 17 and 18 July 2024 due to possible congestion

The Sion flyover connecting the Sion East and West area has been declared dilapidated by the Central Railway. Therefore, the traffic of heavy vehicles and vehicles above 2.80 metres height has been banned from the flyover. 


Every year on the occasion of Muharram, a procession is taken out to immerse the Tajia at Mahim Reti Bandar. “Citizens participate in large numbers in this procession. Since this kind of procession is being organised this year too, some routes may get crowded. Therefore, the citizens are requested to avoid T Junction to Kala Nagar, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, S.  L.  Raheja and Mahim Causeway,” said an official from the BMC. 


Also, processions will be organised from Bandra, Kurla, Dharavi and other areas on the occasion of Muharram festival on July 17, 2024.  There is a possibility of a large crowd of citizens in this area.  Therefore, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation appealed to the citizens to avoid travelling on the roads in this area. 


sion dharavi mumbai mumbai news central railway

