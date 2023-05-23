Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 May,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Statistics from the same year show cancer was the second disease that claimed most lives; doctors stress a good diet, active lifestyle and early detection as preventive measures

Doctors say it is worrying that younger people are suffering from heart ailments. Representation pics


Two silent killers continue to haunt Mumbaikars. In 2022, statistics showed that one person died of heart attack or cancer every hour in the city. Experts blame sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food habits and stress, as they are major contributors to these issues, and have raised concerns about younger people getting heart ailments.

