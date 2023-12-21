After rounding up Aaditya aide in khichdi scam, central agency grills one more close confidante in connection with the injection purchase in peak pandemic

Punyashali Parekh, who allegedly exerted influence in connection with the handing out of contracts

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’ x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





EOW has grilled Punyashali Parekh in connection with the Remdesivir injections scam Parekh was part of the meeting held at the bungalow of then-mayor Kishori Pednekar During the meeting, it was decided who should and shouldn’t get contracts

After grilling Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray in the alleged khichdi scam, the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has grilled Punyashali Parekh, a friend of the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, in connection with the Remdesivir injections scam, which is worth Rs 5.96 crore.

According to EOW sources, Parekh, a chartered accountant, was part of the meeting held at the bungalow of then-mayor Kishori Pednekar in June 2020 along with some BMC officials. During the meeting, it was decided who should and shouldn’t get contracts, and Parekh had allegedly exerted influence because of his close links with Thackeray. However, no direct evidence has surfaced so far in the Khichdi or Remdesivir injections scam cases that contracts were given based on the instructions of Thackeray. “We are questioning the people associated with the case, including civic officials. If any political links are uncovered, we will look into them,” a senior EOW official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khichdi scam accused Suraj Chavan at the Enforcement Directorate office on June 26. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Sources have said that they have not found any links suggesting Parekh was a beneficiary. “He was questioned solely about his presence at the meeting. He mentioned his involvement in social work and frequent visits to the mayor’s bungalow. Currently, he is being treated as a witness to shed light on the details of the meeting,” an officer said.

The alleged scam: In November, the EOW booked civic officials from the purchase department and those who secured the contract. As per the FIR, 65,000 Remdesivir injections were purchased at the price of R1,568 each whereas the actual price was R650 per vial.

According to the FIR, Mylan Laboratories was awarded the contract for 28,000 vials in April 2021 by the BMC for Rs 650.75 per vial but the company supplied only 19,000 vials and no records of the remaining 9,000 vials were found. This is also being probed by the EOW. The same company was later awarded the contract to provide 65,000 vials, which it did, at an inflated rate of R1,568 per vial, causing a loss of R5.96 crore to the civic body.