Mumbai sees 83 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases

The infection count was the highest since January 29, when the city had reported 1,411 new cases and 11 fatalities.
The city reported cases in four digits for the first time since February 2, when Mumbai had reported 1,128 cases besides seven deaths.
Mumbai’s tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 10,71,776, on Tuesday while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,569.
Notably, for the first time since March-end, the civic body has increased daily Covid-19 tests to over 15,000.
The number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 5,974. The caseload doubling period dipped to 986 days. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 98 per cent, as 506 patients recovered since Monday evening.
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, 81 per cent more than the previous day and highest since February 18, and also reported one case of B.A.5 variant, the state health department said. No new pandemic-related death was reported during the day. It may be noted that generally fewer cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are carried out during weekends.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,96,114, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866. There are 8,432 active cases in Maharashtra now.
78,96,114
Total no of cases in Maharashtra
1,690
Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours
0
No of deaths in city on Tuesday
506
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Tuesday
