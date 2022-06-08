Mumbai sees 83 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases

Mumbai’s tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 10,71,776, on Tuesday while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,569

A beneficiary is vaccinated at the BYL Nair Hospital on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections, almost double the previous day’s count, or an 83 per cent rise, but no pandemic-related death, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The infection count was the highest since January 29, when the city had reported 1,411 new cases and 11 fatalities.

The city reported cases in four digits for the first time since February 2, when Mumbai had reported 1,128 cases besides seven deaths.

