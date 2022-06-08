Covid-19: Self-test kit positivity rate rises to 13 per cent in Mumbai

Chemists told to send kit sale report daily to the health department; civic officials urge citizens to report positive result on the ICMR portal

A man buys a self-test kit at a chemist store in Sion. File pic

Positivity rate of Covid-19 in Mumbai found through home testing has doubled in a week, from 6 per cent in May to 13 per cent in the first week of June, as per BMC data. This highlights the need to monitor all self-test kits so that no patient goes undetected.

As per the data shared by the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a total of 3,322 people had opted for self-test kits in April (till 25th) and only 32 or 1 per cent of them tested positive. In May, 3,576 people got tested at home and 216 or 6.04 per cent of them were diagnosed with the infection. In June (till 6th) 1,167 self-test kits were used of which 156 or 13.37 per cent came positive. The data was compiled using the figures reported to the civic body by chemists.

A civic official from the health department said, “As cases are rising, more people will opt for self-test kits. But it is important that they report their results to the ICMR portal. It will be helpful in arresting further spread of the disease.”

