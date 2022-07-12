Mumbai sees no Covid-19 related death for third day

Currently, there are 3,557 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 322 are being treated in hospitals and 42 are on oxygen support

A woman gets her Covid shot at Nair hospital. File pic/Ashish Raje

For the third day on Monday, Mumbai did not report any Covid-19 related death. On Monday 6,549 samples were screened, out of which 235 were found positive for the Novel coronavirus. Despite the drop in tests and cases the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 4 per cent. On Monday, out of the 235 fresh cases, 31 patients need hospitalisation and eight were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally of the city is now 11,19,030.

Currently, there are 3,557 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 322 are being treated in hospitals and 42 are on oxygen support. In the past 24 hours, 431 patients recovered and the total recovery count is 10,95,849. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent. There are no containment zones or sealed buildings.

On Monday the state reported 1,189 new Covid cases after which the total count went up to 80,05,213. At least 1,529 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 78,39,208. At least two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the state. One person died in Nashik and one in Ahmednagar. The fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per the state health officials. Out of 1,189 cases in the state, 443 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At least 371 patients were reported in the Pune circle.

78,39,208

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

443

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

0

No of deaths in city on Monday

431

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Monday

235

No. of new cases reported in Mumbai on Monday