Mumbai sees three Covid-19 cases, no deaths; active tally 39

Updated on: 19 December,2022 06:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The recovery rate of the metropolis is 98.3 per cent and the growth rate of cases between December 11 and 17 stood at 0.0003 per cent

Mumbai on Sunday reported three Covid-19 cases, taking the tally here to 11,55,043, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,745, a civic official said.


None of the three new cases needed hospitalisation, keeping the number of patients in hospital in the metropolis at 11, including one on oxygen support, he added.



The recovery count increased by seven to touch 11,35,259, leaving the city with 39 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.


So far, 1,86,04,158 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 1,856 in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the growth rate of cases between December 11 and 17 was 0.0003 per cent.

Also read: Mumbai: Measles toll more than Covid in past 40 days

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11 Covid-19 cases and no death, which took the tally to 81,36,339 and kept the toll at 1,48,411, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 14 and touched 79,87,776, leaving the state with an active caseload of 152, he said.

Mumbai circle reported five new cases followed by three in Pune, two in Nagpur and one in Nagpur circle.

The recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, as per official data.

So far, 8,58,06,672 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,904 in the past 24 hours, the official added.

Maharashtra figures: New cases 11, Total cases 81,36,339, Death 1,48,411, Total discharge : 79,87,776, Total tests: 8,58,06,672. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus Omicron brihanmumbai municipal corporation vaccine vaccination mumbai mumbai news

