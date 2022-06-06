Mumbai: Self-test kits, a challenge for BMC yet again

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

BMC chief calls for setting up mechanism to track self-test kits, increase testing

A COVID-19 testing lab on wheels near Crawford Market area on May 22. File pic


With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is again facing the challenge of self-test kits. Currently, BMC doesn’t have any mechanism in place which can take account of these kits.

During the review meeting on Friday, BMC commissioner I S Chahal ordered officials to take daily review of self-test kits. He also asked officers to set up a mechanism at the ward level to keep track of the kits. “The procedure must be in place under the guidance of Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar to get statistics of self-test kits,” Chahal said. 




The Indian Council of Medical Research has approved seven self-test kits.


