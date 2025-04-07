Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior citizen killed as truck hits her while she was crossing the road

Updated on: 07 April,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The speeding vehicle broke a traffic signal and hit the woman and her friend, who has been seriously injured; driver arrested; the driver stopped the vehicle a few metres away from the accident spot

Mumbai: Senior citizen killed as truck hits her while she was crossing the road

The driver has been arrested. Representation Pic/istock

A speeding truck broke a traffic signal and hit two senior citizens, both aged 71, on SV Road in Kandivli West at 6.45 pm on Saturday. One woman was seriously injured, while the other was declared dead after both were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital.


The deceased has been identified as Bharti Subhash Shah, a resident of Shreeram Apartment on SV Road, Kandivli West. The other woman, Hansa Pravinkumar Dhiwala, was seriously hurt in the accident. The police have arrested the 44-year-old truck driver, Iqbal Shaikh, a resident of Kandivli West.


A police officer said, “Hansa Dhiwala and Bharti Shah were crossing the road when the speeding truck struck them. The driver stopped the vehicle a few metres away from the accident spot.” 


