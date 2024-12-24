Mumbai: Senior IAS officer Dr. Harshdeep Kamble takes over as GM of BEST

The present incumbent Anil Diggikar has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Mantralaya

Dr. Harshdeep Kamble

Senior IAS officer Dr. Harshdeep Kamble on Tuesday took over the charges of General Manager (GM) of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, the officials said.

Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, a 1997 batch IAS officer, has taken over as the General Manager of BEST undertaking on Tuesday, an official said.

He had been earlier posted as Principal Secretary (Industries) in the Energy and Labour Department, Mantralaya.

The present incumbent Anil Diggikar has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

BEST, under Diggikar, had been facing flak following the accident at Kurla which led to the death of nine persons and injuring 42.

An electric bus wet-leased by the civic-run BEST undertaking had rammed into several vehicles on the night of December 9 in Kurla, killing nine and injuring more than 42 persons. Several vehicles were totalled in the incident.

Bus driver Sanjay More was employed by a third-party agency that supplies drivers to EVEY TRANS, a subsidiary of electric bus manufacturer Olectra.

He had been driving mini-buses of BEST's wet lease operators for the last four years and was deployed to the drive the 12-metre e-bus, the kind that was involved in the accident, from December this year after he joined the new company, officials had earlier said.

As per RTO records, More's transport category licence, initially valid for light motor vehicles like tempos and taxis, was issued on July 5, 1990 and on August 8, 1991 he got a heavy vehicle licence required to drive trucks and buses.

More also has a driver's badge, which is mandatory for driving public service vehicles, including buses in the fleets of BEST and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). This badge was issued to him by the RTO on December 18, 1999, records showed.