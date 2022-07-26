Mumbai: Seven lakes supplying water to city now have 87.56 per cent stock

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,67,298 million litres of water or 87.56 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

The water level in the lakes was 64.73 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,89,435 million litres of water or 87.56 percent on July 26, against the full capacity.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 64.73 per cent with 9,36,933 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 4,51,695 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.26 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 94.91 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 78.39 per cent, Bhatsa 84.19 per cent, Vehar 75.82 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.