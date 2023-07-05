As per primary information, the road caved-in at 8.58 am near at Rahul Nagarnear Vasantdada Patil Engineering College

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai: Several vehicles trapped as road caves in at Chunabhatti; no casualty x 00:00

A huge portion of a road caved-in on Wednesday morning in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area, trapping several vehicles parked there, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

According to BMC, there was no report of any casualty.

As per primary information, the road caved-in at 8.58 am near at Rahul Nagarnear Vasantdada Patil Engineering College on the Eastern express highway in Chunabhatti East.

"As per information received from the fire brigade, a big portion of the land caved-in about 25 feet inside the huge excavated area dug for the building construction by Raunak group construction," the civic body said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which a white car was seen slipping down into the excavated area when the road caved-in.

Many other two-wheelers and four-wheelers which had already slipped down were also seen in the video.

Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area around the affected road.

There is no report of injury to anyone, but several vehicles parked on the roadside have been trapped, the BMC said.

Meanwhile, after mudslide occurred near the Metro rail station at Magathane in Mumbai, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd clarified that it posed no risk to the Metro line-7 operations, and measures to ensure safety of passengers were being taken.

In a release issued, the MMMOCL said that it carried out a joint inspection of the mudslide site next to Western Express Highway with the officials of the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Due to continuous rain since the past few days, mudslide occurred at the excavation site adjacent to Magathane metro station on Sunday. Mudslides were reported even on Monday at the site when a couple of Poclain machines were working at the site.

Photographs and videos of the mudslide next to the Dahisar-end exit gate of the metro station went viral on social media, prompting people to raise question marks over the safety of metro rail operations between Andheri east and Dahisar east.

The MMMOCL, however, claimed that the incident has not affected the normal operations of the metro services.

During the inspection, they observed that due to a deep excavation carried out by a builder adjacent to a storm water drain chamber, near Entry Exit 2 of Magathane station, the collapse of the surrounding soil has damaged the chamber wall.

"This has led to storm water flowing into the builder's excavation area, posing a potential risk of further collapse to the drain chamber and the foundation of the stairs and escalator," the release said.

Continuous monitoring and necessary actions are being taken by the MMRDA and MMMOCL to address the situation effectively, the release said, adding that the BMC has issued a stop work notice and an FIR has been registered against the builder.

"To ensure the safety of passengers and the overall integrity of the metro system, a precautionary measure has been taken and the Dahisar side entry and exit of Magathane station on metro line-7 have been temporarily closed," the release stated.

MMRDA commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, who is also chairman and managing director of MMMOCL, said that after the joint inspection of three agencies, they have concluded that there is no risk to the operation of metro services.

"We are working closely with the BMC and the builder to implement remedial measures and ensure the safety and stability of the storm water drain chamber, as well as the foundation of the stairs and escalator at Magathane station," Mukherjee said.

The responsibility of carrying out the backfilling work at the excavation site lies with the builder, who is taking the necessary steps to complete this task, the MMMOCL said in the release.

Highlighting that the Storm Water Drain department of the BMC is actively making arrangements to bypass the storm water chamber and address the issue, the release said that also backfilling of the entire stretch to avoid risk of further mudslide.

(With inputs from PTI)