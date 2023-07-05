Mumbai weather update: BMC said "moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places" in the next 24 hours

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely today x 00:00

Parts of Mumbai witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday morning even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in the metropolis.

The rain intensity reduced in most parts of Mumbai since Tuesday night and there were light showers in parts of the city and suburbs on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said "moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

"Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," said the BMC.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 53.93 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 27.97 mm and 45.69 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

In its "district forecast and warnings" updated on Tuesday evening, the IMD Mumbai issued a 'orange' alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places here on Wednesday.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Thursday and heavy to very heavy showers at a few places on Friday, it added.

Since the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting heavy showers. As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data, the city has received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month in just six days - between June 24 and 29.

The monsoon is likely to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar, with above-normal temperatures expected throughout the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the July rains will help wipe out rainfall deficiencies witnessed in June.

As many as 16 states and union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal respectively.

Large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also received less rainfall than what is normal for June, the first month of the southwest monsoon season.

The long-period average (LPA) of rainfall over the country during July based on the data of 1971-2020 is about 280.4 mm.

The phenomenon of warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, called the El Nino conditions, are expected to develop in July. El Nino is known to suppress monsoon rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)