Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde asks Covid-19 task force to continue its work
Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha; Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali
Mumbai logs 695 Covid-19 cases, no death
Maharashtra: 12 of 18 Sena MPs will join our camp, claims MLA of Shinde group
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Shiv Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali

Mumbai: Shiv Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha; Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali

Updated on: 06 July,2022 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect,' Raut says in a letter to Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha; Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali

MP Rajan Vichare. File Photo


On Wednesday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena nominated Rajan Vichare as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha. "Vichare replaced MP Bhavana Gawali," party leader Sanjay Raut said.

"It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect," Raut said in a letter to Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.




Also Read: Maharashtra: 12 of 18 Sena MPs will join our camp, claims MLA of Shinde group


MP Sanjay Raut is the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party.

Gawali, who represents the Yavatmal-Washim LS constituency in Maharashtra, was one of the Sena MPs who had suggested that the Sena ally with the BJP again amid the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra sanjay raut Lok Sabha

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK