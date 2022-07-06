Mumbai: Shiv Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha; Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali

'It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect,' Raut says in a letter to Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi

MP Rajan Vichare. File Photo

On Wednesday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena nominated Rajan Vichare as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha. "Vichare replaced MP Bhavana Gawali," party leader Sanjay Raut said.

"It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect," Raut said in a letter to Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

MP Sanjay Raut is the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party.

Gawali, who represents the Yavatmal-Washim LS constituency in Maharashtra, was one of the Sena MPs who had suggested that the Sena ally with the BJP again amid the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde.

(with inputs from PTI)