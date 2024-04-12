Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Susieben Shah opposes Girgaon Vitthal Temple demolition, assures protection

Mumbai Mahila Shiv Sena coordinator promises to save the temple, believed to be more than 170 years old. The Sena leader has assured Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s support if necessary

Mumbai Mahila Shiv Sena coordinator and Shiv Sena Spokesperson Advocate Susieben Shah on Thursday pointed out the need to save the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple situated at Thakurdwar in Girgaon.

Residents of Thakurdwar have been seeking to protect the temple for re-development work. Susieben Shah has assured relief to save the ancient temple at Vaidya Wadi in Girgaon. She said she would seek the intervention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the long-pending dispute if needed.

"Temples are a matter of pride and identity. Demolishing ancient temples to carry out development work is not done," said Shah.

“Shiv Sena upholds Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals. No temple will be demolished under our governance. Locals highlighted that the issue is under the Urban Development Department's jurisdiction. I will speak with the developer and address the concern. If dialogue proves ineffective, I will request CM Eknath Shinde's involvement. I trust he will prioritise the issue and find a resolution,” she added.

Shah conducts weekly meetings at Shiv Sena headquarters Balasaheb Bhavan for women and citizens to address their issues. A delegation of Vaidya Wadi in Thakurdwar visited Shah and explained the matter. Shah directed the residents to meet the assistant engineers of the Thakurdwar division.

The Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Vaidya Wadi in Thakurdwar, believed to have been built in 1851, holds a valuable heritage in Girgaon's and Mumbai's history.

In around 2010, Kothari Builder was appointed to demolish the chawl and carry out reconstruction. Initially, Kothari gained the trust of residents and commenced construction. They have built a 21-storey tower. However, opposition from locals arose when discussions about relocating the temple began.