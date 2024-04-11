Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA's car collides with woman lawyer's vehicle on highway; 2 injured

Jaiswal was not in the car at the time of the accident, which took place near Kerdi bus stand at around 11.30 am, though his personal assistant was inside the vehicle and escaped unhurt, Kanhan police station officials said

A car belonging to Ashish Jaiswal, the Shiv Sena MLA from Ramtek in Maharashtra, crashed into a car belonging to a woman lawyer on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Nagpur district on Wednesday, leaving her and her driver seriously injured, police said, reported news agency PTI.

Jaiswal was not in the car at the time of the accident, which took place near Kerdi bus stand at around 11.30 am, though his personal assistant was inside the vehicle and escaped unhurt, Kanhan police station officials said, reported PTI.

The collision took place when the MLA's driver, Manoj Gotmare, swerved the car to avoid hitting a motorcycle and crashed into the car of government pleader Manisha Raut, they said, reported PTI.

Gotmare was also hurt in the crash, said the officials.

Raut (45), hailing from Bhandara district, was traveling from Nagpur to Ramtek for work when the accident happened. The collision was so severe that Raut's car go off the road and entered a nearby field, they said, reported PTI.

Both Raut and her driver, Milind Dongre, were critically injured and trapped inside the car for sometime, they said, reported PTI.

Highway Police rescued them and rushed them to hospital, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said he escaped unhurt after a truck hit his car in Bhandara district of the state, with his party alleging that it was an attempt on his life.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, Patole said, adding that the police were trying to find if it was sabotage.

In a video message, Patole said, "Yesterday, a truck tried to hit our car intentionally near Bhandara. We were unhurt, but the vehicle got damaged badly. I am safe due to the blessings of people. We have filed a police complaint and the police will find out whether it is sabotage or something else."

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Patole was on election campaigning in Bhandara district, when a truck hit his vehicle near Karda village on Tuesday night.

He claimed that the truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it.

In a post on X, Londhe said the incident raised concerns whether it was a sabotage attempt.

"This is a serious incident and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life. Does the BJP want to win elections by finishing off opposition leaders?" he asked.

Londhe said Patole escaped unhurt and was fine due to the blessings of people.

Elections to 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

(With inputs from PTI)