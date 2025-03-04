Railways struggle to find land for crucial east-west foot overbridge

The bridge has been shut down for more than six months. Pics/Atul Kamble

With the public toilet gone and trees set to be removed, the under-construction Sion road bridge faces yet another hurdle. The railways are struggling to find land on the west side for an east-west foot overbridge due to space constraints. The foot overbridge is planned at the Kalyan end of the existing road overbridge.

“Before we completely shut pedestrian access on the bridge, we will construct an alternative 56-metre-long, 3-metre-wide foot overbridge. However, the plan is stuck as no land is available on the west side. The required 120 square metre belongs to the BMC and has been leased out. Until the land is cleared, work on the foot overbridge cannot proceed, leaving us stuck again,” a Central Railway spokesperson said.

Adding to the delays, power cables run beneath the road overbridge. While trenches have been dug for new cables, shifting them could take up to a month. “That means March is lost,” he added. The project's timeline is 30 months from demolition. “The bridge was shut in August 2024, and nearly eight months have passed. We expected the BMC to resolve these issues before handing over the site, but these delays are now holding up the project,” he said.

Further complicating matters, the BMC is constructing two flyovers at the site—one branching towards Dharavi and the other towards LBS Road. mid-day had earlier reported that a public toilet blocking the bridge’s demolition had been removed. The 110-year-old Sion Road Bridge, which connects the Eastern Express Highway to LBS Road and Dharavi Road, was declared dangerous years ago. An IIT audit in 2020 warned that its deteriorating condition posed a severe risk, as the structure had outlived its lifespan.

The Central Railway and BMC are jointly rebuilding the bridge, leaving space below for two additional rail lines, part of the upcoming 5th and 6th lines. Currently, the bridge spans around 40 metres over railway tracks; this will be extended to 51 metres. To accommodate the new rail lines and platforms, the Sion railway station is being shifted slightly westward. The new platform will be adjacent to LBS Road, while the existing platform with the old heritage hut will be converted into an island platform with tracks on both sides.