Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests

In the week since resident doctors began their protests, their resolve to be heard has only strengthened after an incident of violence against a physician at LTMG Hospital (Sion hospital). “Until our concerns are resolved, we must continue to participate in as many protests as possible,” said Dr Vrushali Navale, a resident at KEM Hospital. At KEM, medical residents in the emergency ward could be overheard informing the relatives of a dialysis patient that their treatment might be affected due to the strike. Dr Gaurang Chaudhary, a KEM resident and vice-president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said, “Patient services are being impacted, but this is not on us. We are striking for the safety of everyone who visits the hospital, including doctors, patients and their kin.”

The medicos had gathered at Shivaji Park for a protest scheduled to begin at 6 pm but it was delayed as MARD officials held a meeting with representatives of the BMC. Dr Neelam Andrade, director of BMC medical colleges, stated, “Security concerns were raised in the meeting. Some measures can be implemented immediately, while others will require more time.”

Hospital heads have been tasked to ensure adequate CCTV surveillance. Additionally, the security department has been instructed to establish a 24-hour staffed control room for the CCTV camera system with provisions for separate storage and backup. Earlier, mid-day had flagged concerns of doctors over poorly lit areas in the premises. Additional Municipal Commissioner (health) Abhijit Bangar has also asked for the immediate rectification of the issues from the security staff. Furthermore, in the meeting it has also been decided to provide on-call rooms for residents to take breaks while on duty.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court established a national task force to address the safety of doctors and combat gender-based violence against medical professionals in the workplace. The task force includes Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ hospital, along with heads of other institutions such as AIIMS and bureaucrats from the health ministry. This task force will be responsible for drafting a national action plan to prevent violence against women and ensure the safety of medical professionals at work.