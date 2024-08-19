The silent march was to protest the incidents in Kolkata and Mumbai. A large number of people took part. We are seeking safety for doctors are their workplaces, Dr Sudeep Dhakane from Sion hospital said

The resident doctors of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Sion hospital in Mumbai on Monday held a silent march to protest attacks on medical professionals, reported the PTI.

In the early hours of Sunday, a woman doctor was assaulted at the hospital by drunk relatives of a patient, the incident coming amid massive nationwide protests against the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to the PTI.

"The silent march in the afternoon today was to protest the incidents in Kolkata and here. A large number of people took part. We are seeking safety for doctors are their workplaces," Dr Sudeep Dhakane from Sion hospital told PTI.

Three persons, including two women, were booked in connection with the assault in Sion hospital, officially known as Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act provisions, the news agency reported on Monday.

Kolkata rape-murder: Routine services at Goa's GMCH affected as stir enters 4th day

Meanwhile, the routine services at state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital remained affected on the fourth day on Monday due to the stir by junior and resident doctors in protest against the Kolkata rape-murder, reported the PTI.

Doctors affiliated to Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) have struck work since Friday afternoon in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"Routine services have been partially affected due to the strike, while emergency services are going on. Out Patient Departments are working smoothly as they are managed by senior doctors. We are also taking in new admissions," GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar told PTI.

The hospital is conducting emergency operations while "dated operations" have been rescheduled due to the strike, Dr Bandekar added, the news agency reported on Monday.

The doctors and medical professionals has been protesting against the Kolkata rape and murder throughout the country.

