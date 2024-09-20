Two individuals working in the readymade garment industry fell with the collapsing slab and sustained minor injuries; fortunately, no one was in the ground-floor office at the time of the collapse

Malad building

On Thursday evening, around 7 PM, the slab of a 70-year-old ground-plus-two-story load-bearing building located at Goshala Lane, Diamond Market, Ratna Sagar Compound, Malad East, collapsed. The building, primarily used for storage, housed small businesses. The slab of the first-floor room (Room No. 11), measuring approximately 10 x 10 feet, suddenly collapsed.

Two individuals working in the readymade garment industry fell with the collapsing slab and sustained minor injuries. The injured have been identified as Dinesh Bhagwan Solanki, aged 53, and Mahadevarao Mohite, aged 41. Fortunately, no one was in the ground-floor office at the time of the collapse.

Local residents, along with the Dindoshi Police and emergency authorities, promptly arrived at the scene. The injured were swiftly rescued and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, thanks to the assistance of locals, according to an officer from the Dindoshi police station. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse, the officer added.