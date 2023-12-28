Shelar also said that 'Deepotsav' (festival of lights) will be celebrated by lighting lamps in around 10,000 homes in every ward across Mumbai

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai: Special trains to Ayodhya will be flagged off from every Assembly constituency, says Ashish Shelar x 00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday said special trains to Ayodhya will be flagged off from each of Mumbai's 36 assembly constituencies to facilitate pilgrims eager to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

"The BJP has fought every battle for Ram Mandir. And hence, this occasion is like Diwali to each one of us. On this occasion, special provisions will be made at major temples in Mumbai where people, who are unable to attend the grandeur event, can come together, witness it and participate in the celebrations. Also, special trains to Ayodhya will be flagged off from every Assembly constituency to take the common people to Ram Mandir to seek darshan of Lord Ram," said Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.

Shelar further said that 'Deepotsav' (festival of lights) will be celebrated by lighting lamps in around 10,000 homes in every ward across Mumbai.

"‘Deepotsav’ (festival of lights) will be celebrated by lighting lamps in around 10,000 homes in every ward across Mumbai. And preparations are in full swing by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh," he said.

Mumbai BJP president MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar said that January 22, the day of the inauguration of Ram Mandir, is indeed a dream-come-true for every Hindu. It is the fulfilment of hopes of saints and the culmination of thousands of years of yearning. It is a moment of fruition of the hard work and efforts of Late. Ashok Singhal and the workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. It is the pinnacle of Sangh Parivar’s efforts of keeping the society united. When people were trying to oppose it by obstructing the yatra, firing gun shots at the Karsevaks, getting Advaniji arrested, initiating actions against leaders like Modiji and Pramod Mahajan and trying to oust Kalyan Singh’s government, the Bharatiya Janata Party continued its fight for construction of Ram Mandir against all odds.

Talking about the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said that a meeting of the party’s national office bearers and the state presidents was convened on December 22 and 23 in New Delhi which was addressed and guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

"They also apprised the attendees about the upcoming initiatives of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party has started working for the Lok Sabha elections. The central BJP leadership has given a comprehensive program to every state. And meetings are being held to instruct on how to implement these initiatives to win the Lok Sabha elections. After establishing the core committee, the election committee will be set up at the Mumbai level which will also host series of meetings followed by convening meetings of Mumbai’s office bearers at the ward-level. We will bag all the 6 seats as Mahayuti in Mumbai. People’s blessings are with Hon. Modiji. This will be a step towards development that India aims to attain by 2047 and we will go to the voters with this vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’," he said.