Mumbai: Speeding BMW crashes into Bandstand society wall, no injuries reported

Updated on: 22 November,2024 02:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Nadkarni

A speeding BMW crashed into a Bandra society wall early Friday morning, causing significant damage but resulting in no injuries. The driver reportedly lost control, and alcohol was ruled out

Mumbai: Speeding BMW crashes into Bandstand society wall, no injuries reported

In a dramatic incident early Friday morning, a speeding BMW rammed into the boundary wall of Sarita Apartments at Bandstand, Bandra West, causing significant damage but fortunately resulting in no injuries.


The crash, which occurred around 4:30 a.m., involved driver Sachin Poojari, who was at the wheel of his friend Fedriqc Femanto’s car. According to the Bandra police, Poojari lost control of the vehicle and mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, leading to the collision.


The impact caused the society’s wall to collapse, but no residents or passersby were harmed. “The driver was immediately taken for a medical examination to determine if alcohol was a factor. The results confirmed he was not under the influence,” said a police official.


The Bandra police are currently in the process of registering an FIR in the matter and will further investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.

Residents of Sarita Apartments expressed relief that the crash occurred during the early hours when the area was relatively deserted, avoiding potential casualties. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to assess the damage to the property.

 

 

 

 

