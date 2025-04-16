Crash near Orange Gate off-ramp in Sewri leaves four others injured; driver among the critically hurt; the group was reportedly travelling to Mumbai to procure fish when the driver allegedly lost control and rammed into a divider due to rash and negligent driving

The Maruti Eeco van involved in the accident

Two people were killed and four others injured, including the driver, in a road accident that occurred around 5 am on Monday on the Eastern Freeway near the Orange Gate off-ramp in Sewri.

The crash involved a white Maruti Eeco van carrying seven individuals from Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa near Thane. The group was reportedly travelling to Mumbai to procure fish when the driver allegedly lost control and rammed into a divider due to rash and negligent driving. Despite repeated pleas from the passengers to slow down, the driver, Chetan Nandu Patil, continued speeding, which ultimately led to the fatal accident. “He did not listen even though we kept asking him to slow down,” said complainant Khushboo Rajbhar.

Following an alert, the Sewri police rushed to the scene and, with the help of medical staff and Sewri mobile units, transported all victims toJ J Hospital. Two passengers, identified as Vinod Rama Vaidya, 52, and Anita Ramji Jaiswar, 60, were declared dead before arrival by hospital authorities.

The four injured have been identified as Khushboo Rajbhar, 21, a teacher, Geeta Rajbhar, 45, Sulekha Vaidya, 50, and the driver, Chetan Nandu Patil. According to Rohit Khot, senior police inspector of Sewri police station, Vaidya and the driver are in critical condition. Based on Khushboo Rajbhar’s statement, the Sewri police registered a case of culpable homicide against Patil under Sections 181 and 105 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Post-mortem examinations were conducted at J J Hospital, and the bodies have been handed over to the respective families. A forensic team from the south control room examined the site of the crash, and further investigations are underway, under the guidance of senior officials. The Maruti Eeco van has been seized and will be handed over to the RTO for inspection.