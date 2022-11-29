×
Mumbai: Stolen bike led to escaped accused

Updated on: 29 November,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Cops traced two-wheeler used by Anil Dubey's accomplice, Chand Badshah Aziz Khan, to help him flee, arrested him; Dubey was held on Sunday

Anil Dubey (in picture) and Chand Badshah Aziz Khan hatched the plan to escape when they were jailed together


The Nalasopara Crime Branch officials used CCTV footage from outside the Vasai court, to track the bike used by accused Anil Dubey’s aide to help him flee on Friday. Once the bike was traced, they arrested the accomplice, Chand Badshah Aziz Khan, on Saturday. Dubey was arrested on Sunday.


Sacked Axis Bank manager Dubey, had allegedly stabbed his ex-colleague Yogita Chaudhary to death and seriously injured another banker in a Virar East branch of the ICICI Bank last year. Dubey had been taken to a Vasai court on Friday when he fled on the pretext of going to the washroom.



Also Read: Mumbai: Murder accused who escaped on bike from Vasai court held


A crime branch source said, “We found that the bike was stolen from Byculla a few months back. Khan had stolen it and changed the number plate. Dubey and Khan were imprisoned in the Thane Central Jail at the same time. About six months back they planned this escape from the court. Dubey promised Khan R10 lakh if he helped him escape. Khan was to take him to Nepal.”

However, the police said Khan realised by Saturday that the police were on to him. He then gave Dubey R1,000 and told him he was on his own. The police arrested Khan on Saturday. The police said Dubey kept moving his location to avoid arrest. He allegedly called over 20 friends and family members seeking help but no one helped him.

On Sunday the Crime Branch officials arrested him at Goraipada in Vasai. DCP Avinash Ambure monitored the developments in the case and Inspector Pramod Badakh and his team arrested the duo. 

