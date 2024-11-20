Progressive Students’ Forum has accused study of serving divisive narratives ahead of the state elections

Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Denoar, Chembur

The Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), a left-leaning students’ collective at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has issued a strong call “to protect the academic integrity and secular values” of the institution following the release of what they term as the controversial interim study titled “Illegal Immigrants to Mumbai: Analysing Socio-economic and Political Consequences,”. The study was conducted by two TISS-Mumbai faculty members and has been facing backlash from students for allegedly promoting political interests associated with the “Sangh Parivar”.

PSF members have said that the study, which they believe lacks academic rigour and transparency, is being leveraged to support divisive rhetoric and undermine the secular principles that TISS has historically upheld. According to PSF, the study represents a departure from TISS’s longstanding tradition of rigorous, independent social science research. “Released with only 10% of its proposed 3,000-participant sample, the interim findings have been widely circulated across social media platforms and are allegedly being leveraged in WhatsApp groups to promote communal agendas ahead of the Maharashtra State Assembly elections,” a statement by PSF read.

“Recent presentations of the study at TISS Mumbai on November 5 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on November 11 have intensified these concerns, with some viewing it as a calculated move that contradicts TISS’s secular and democratic ethos,” PSF stated. PSF representatives highlighted that an article about the study was also featured in a publication affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “Sharing this article on TISS’s official social media accounts sets a dangerous precedent of endorsing divisive content under the guise of academic research. . The endorsement of such research by official channels only serves to divide communities on religious and linguistic lines, threatening the very foundation of our institution,” a PSF spokesperson said.

The group has called upon students, teachers, and staff, to resist any attempts to undermine the secular, democratic mission of the institution. They also demand that the interim study be publicly disassociated from TISS and that accountability rests solely with the individual authors. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya highlighted the report in a November 9 press conference, followed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who amplified the “vote jihad” rhetoric in a November 10 speech in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. This shift redirected the Mahayuti’s campaign from welfare schemes like “Ladki Bahin” to a Hindutva-centered appeal.

The term “vote jihad” has previously stirred debate. In October, Fadnavis suggested that the BJP’s setbacks in certain Lok Sabha constituencies were due to this alleged trend. “In 14 out of 48 constituencies, vote jihad was a factor. Hindutva needs to awaken if anti-Hindu leaders are being elected to top positions,” said Fadnavis. Opposition leaders swiftly condemned the statements, criticising them as divisive and contrary to electoral norms.

Professor Shankar Das, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Academic Affairs at Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Principal Investigator of the study, said, “Our task is to conduct research, study, and develop our understanding. The data was directly collected from the field; it was not created by us, it is not fabricated. Our studies are entirely apolitical, purely academic, and scientific. We have no affiliations with outside agendas or political interests of any individual or parties, and what others say in this regard is of no concern to us.”

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “Has the institute itself raised any objections to this report or distanced itself from it? This report is based on scientifically collected data. I don’t give importance to entities like the student forum, but I do rely on the credibility of the institute.”