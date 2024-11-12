The report also observed that 12 Assembly constituencies in Mumbai have a majority migrant population, influencing voting patterns and giving rise to what it termed 'shelter politics'

Representational pic

Listen to this article Influx of illegal migrants impacting electoral politics in Mumbai, claims TISS professor x 00:00

The influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan is having a significant impact on electoral politics in Mumbai, a professor from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) claimed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, Shouvik Mondal, an assistant professor at TISS, made the remarks during the presentation of an interim report titled 'Illegal Migration to Mumbai: Analysing Social, Economic, and Political Consequences' at a national seminar organised by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the capital.

The event, which was attended by Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as the chief guest, along with JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, highlighted the growing social and political ramifications of illegal immigration in Mumbai.

Mondal, who co-led the study with TISS Pro-Vice Chancellor Shankar Das, presented the findings based on data collected from 3,000 respondents using a qualitative methodology. He claimed that the report revealed a sharp rise in the number of illegal migrants, particularly Muslims coming from Bangladesh and Myanmar, in Mumbai since 1965.

The report also noted that 12 Assembly constituencies in Mumbai now have a majority migrant population, which is influencing voting patterns and giving rise to what it called "shelter politics".

Referring to the Census data, Mondal pointed out that the Hindu population in Mumbai had decreased from 88 per cent in 1965 to 66 per cent in 2011, while the Muslim population had risen from 8 per cent to 21 per cent. The study projected that by 2051, the Muslim population in Mumbai could rise to 30 per cent, while the Hindu population could fall to 50 per cent, reported PTI.

"Illegal cross-border migration is reshaping Mumbai's social and political landscape by putting pressure on local resources and altering the voter dynamics," Mondal said.

According to PTI, TISS Pro-Vice Chancellor Shankar Das emphasised the wide-ranging effects of illegal migration on the economy, security, and culture, while criticising NGOs and religious groups for "aiding" these immigrants.

Sanyal described illegal migration as a global issue, drawing parallels with similar political debates in the US and Europe, where immigration is altering demographic trends and affecting national destinies.

JNU VC Santishree Pandit urged students to read BR Ambedkar's 'Pakistan or the Partition of India' to understand the risks of unchecked migration. She also called for a structured migration policy to maintain communal harmony, quoting Ambedkar's suggestion for the transfer of minorities to prevent long-term religious and ethnic tensions.

(With PTI inputs)