Mumbai: Swimmers sink under fee hikes at Dadar pool

Updated on: 10 June,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

Public pool membership getting pricier, locals rue ‘unaffordable’ annual cost

The Dadar facility is one of the best-known public swimming pools in the city. Pic/Ashish Raje


The water in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool (MGMO) at Swantantrya Veer Savarkar Marg in Shivaji Park may be cool to take the sting out of summer, but members are feeling the heat.

Hike




The Dadar facility with its one mammoth pool divided into four sections, a baby pool, a learner’s pool, divers pool and a 50m pool is one of the best -known public swimming pools in the city. The annual fees of the swimming pool complex were modest. Now, hikes through the years have resulted in a steep Rs 10,100 per year, per member. This is for the main age group; senior citizens and children have to pay a smaller amount. Many members are feeling the pinch and say it has become next to impossible for a family of four to take membership.


