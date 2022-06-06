Mumbai: Teaching young minds how to treat plastic, right from school

In collaboration with Citizens Association for Child Rights, Orchids group of schools starts an initiative for students to collect plastic waste and recycle them, and understand sustainability

Nitin Wadhwani (in blue shirt), founder and director of Citizens Association for Child Rights, talks to students about plastic waste management, at Orchids The International School

"Practice what you preach,” Orchids The International School tells all of its students these days. The Orchids group of schools collaborated with the Citizens Association for Child Rights (CACR), a UNICEF development partner, to sensitise their students to the issue of plastic waste management and garbage segregation at source.

As part of this initiative, students from Stds I to X are collecting plastic waste and wrappers from their homes and neighbourhoods, and putting them in a designated spot at their respective schools, where CACR volunteers pick them up every 15 days to send it for recycling.

CACR will transport and recycle the waste collected from the schools with the help of its Singapore-based partner Blue Planet Environmental Solution, a waste management company. The NGO plans to make usable products like benches, waste bins, and desks with recycled waste and provide it back to the school.

