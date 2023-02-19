Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 February,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

This has led Mumbaikars to battle dry, sweltering heat and dust pollution.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock


Even as Mumbai witnessed a rise in temperature, the city continues to record “poor” air-quality index (AQI). This has led Mumbaikars to battle dry, sweltering heat and dust pollution. The overall AQI in Mumbai recorded on Saturday afternoon was 239 (poor), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR). An AQI between 0-50 is termed “good”, between 51-100 it is “satisfactory”, 101-200 is “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 is “very poor” and beyond 400, it is labelled “severe”.


Generally, when the temperature rises, the AQI improves. However, the AQI in the city continues to remain poor. Pollution levels in Mumbai have been rising over the past several weeks, making it difficult for residents, especially the elderly and those with lung problems. The poor air quality has been blamed on climate change and external sources, including ongoing construction and vehicular emissions.



Weather experts have predicted that Mumbai and adjoining areas would experience “poor” and “very poor” AQI intermittently through February and March. “At the moment, wind stagnation is the issue. Mumbai’s AQI is also impacted by the regular dust storms in the Thar desert and Gulf region. Construction in Mumbai and the surrounding regions is also to blame,” said Dr Gufran Beig, senior scientist and project director of SAFAR.

