Mumbai: The CCI says ‘Yes, Prez’ to Madhumati Lele Shrivastava again

Current president Madhumati Lele Shrivastava retains hot seat; parking paucity looms for club

Madhumati Lele Shrivastava won the Cricket Club of India (CCI) elections retaining the president’s chair beating contenders Rajan Hiranandani and Suresh Agarwal. The elections ended on Sunday, September 29 late evening, after which results were declared. Shrivastava has been president of the Churchgate club since winning in September 2022. The president’s term is for two years, which means Shrivastava will be sitting on one of the most prestigious chairs on the club circuit till 2026. This time Shrivastava won 1,109 votes. Hiranandani polled 1,097 votes while Suresh Agarwal polled 643 votes.

Shrivastava said, “We need to consolidate all the work that has already been started in the past two years. We must augment our sports facilities as the number of members has increased and we have a new generation of members.” Shrivastava did not detail what exactly this augmentation would entail and for which specific game, saying, “we are a sports club, we will be looking at all sports facilities.”

She also added that the “club’s parking facilities need to be addressed immediately,” though she did not cite what that meant right now. She signed off, “The members’ support has been amazing. When you work hard, members do recognise it.” An excerpt from the club’s notice stated, “Madhumati Lele Shrivastava having secured 12 votes more than Rajan Hiranandani has been declared elected to the post of president for two years.”

Suresh Agarwal, a president post contender, said, “We have to look at increasing the parking. There is a plan for some multi-level (vertical parking). Going underground would mean disrupting the sports facilities. I was hoping that if elected, I could work to remove some differences in the committee and all of us could be on the same page, working as a team.”

Five candidates were elected/re-elected as executive committee members for three years till 2027. The names and number of votes got are Naval Pundole (1,757), Madhumati Lele Shrivastava (1,730), Premal Udani (1,567) Mihir Amin (1,397) and Suresh Kumar Agarwal (1,148). Ranjeet Vaswani was elected to the post of treasurer with 1,671 votes. The CCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on Thursday, September 26 evening and ended on September 29 evening. Both online and in-person voting was held for the post of president and treasurer (1 each) and Executive Committee members (5 posts).