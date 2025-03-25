IMD predicts mainly clear skies in Mumbai on March 25. The city will see a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 23 degrees Celsius. AQI stands at 95, marking an improvement in air quality

Mumbai is set to experience mainly clear skies on Monday, March 25, as per the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With rising humidity and steady temperatures, the city’s weather conditions remain stable.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to IMD reports, Mumbai will see a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius today. As of 9 AM, the temperature stands at 29 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels recorded at 58 percent. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 3 kilometres per hour. The weather is expected to remain consistent throughout the day, with no major changes anticipated.

Looking ahead, IMD predicts that on March 26, temperatures will slightly drop, with a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius. The weather department has also indicated that clear skies will continue to dominate until the end of the month. Additionally, humidity levels are expected to gradually decrease over the coming days.

Mumbai’s Air Quality Improves

Mumbai has been grappling with poor air quality for the past few months, particularly between November and February. However, there has been a noticeable improvement in recent weeks. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city is recorded at 95, which falls under the ‘satisfactory’ category. This marks a positive shift from the severely polluted conditions seen earlier.

With clear skies, stable temperatures, and improving air quality, Mumbaikars can expect relatively comfortable weather as March draws to a close.