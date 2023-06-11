Mumbai: Toddler kidnapped by uncle rescued from West Bengal

The Mumbai Police on Saturday rescued the toddler from Chhota Kulberia in West Bengal, almost a week after he was abducted, the official from JJ police station said

A three-year-old boy from south Mumbai who was allegedly kidnapped by his uncle was rescued by the police in West Bengal, an official told news agency PTI.

The child's mother had approached the police on June 4 alleging that his uncle had taken him away without their permission and a case of kidnapping was lodged, he said.

During the probe, the police traced the toddler to Chhota Kulberia and a team reached there to rescue him, the official said.

Following a search, the boy's uncle was later apprehended from Bada Kulberia locality, he told PTI.

The accused has been arrested under section 363 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that the boy was handed over to his family members.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend with a hammer in Mumbai's western suburb of Borivali in the early hours of Saturday, an official told PTI.

The official told PTI that the accused Ram Pukar Sahani apparently would pass disparaging comments whenever he met victim Ajit Kumar Sahani and the murder was the fallout of such jibes.

Ram and Ajit lived at Devipada locality and were into masonry. They often worked at the same site and would travel together, reported PTI.

According to the police, Ram would always pass comments looking down upon Ajit and it upset the latter.

The two got into a fight on Saturday morning over some snide remarks by Ram. During the fight, Ram grabbed a hammer and smashed it on Ajit's head, killing him on the spot, reported PTI.

While Ram fled from the spot, he was arrested from Borivali hours later, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

