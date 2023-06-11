Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Updated on: 11 June,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Listen to this article
Officials of the Mumbai zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday busted a major drug trafficking syndicate operating out of Dongri and seized 20 kg of mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 50 crore. The agency also arrested three members involved in the racket, including a woman.


According to officials, the NCB had received specific information about a group actively involved in bulk quantity trafficking and distribution of the drug in various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Investigations led the NCB to a Dongri-based person named N Khan.


On June 9, NCB officials laid a trap around Khan’s location and soon noticed that his associate A Ali was also present in the area. Shortly after, Ali was intercepted and 3 kg mephedrone was seized from him. Spot interrogation of Khan resulted in the identification of a Dongri-based woman, AF Shaikh, who supplied the drugs to him. During preliminary search, the NCB recovered 15 kg mephedrone, cash to the tune of Rs 1,10,24,000 and gold ornaments weighing 186.6 gm. 


The police said that all the three accused had been in the drug trafficking business for the past seven to ten years. “The woman, who is the supplier, had her networks across many cities,” an official said.

