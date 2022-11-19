×
Mumbai: Traffic movements on southbound BKC road to diverted tonight, say Police

Updated on: 19 November,2022 10:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a notification, the police said that in order to carry out work of AC machine lifting, removing, and installation, the traffic movement on the said road needs to be diverted temporarily

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday sent out a traffic movement notification that the southbound road near ICICI Tower, on BKC road, will be diverted from 10 pm on November 19, 2022, to 6 am on November 20, 2022.


In a notification, the police said that in order to carry out work of AC machine lifting, removing, and installation, the traffic movement on the said road needs to be diverted temporarily. The notification issued by Pradnya Jedge, Dy. Commissioner of Police holding Additional charge of (H.O. & Central), Traffic,
Brihan Mumbai, stated, "In order to prevent danger, obstructions, and inconvenience to the public, the said order will remain enforced from 22.00 hrs dated 19/11/2022 till 06-00 hrs dated 20/11/2022 on a temporary basis."



Road closed

1. Traffic movement proceeds on South Bound ofBKC road from Nabard Junction towards Bharat Nagar, Family Court and Kalanagar Banjra (East) shall be closed during aforesaid period.

Alternate Road

1. Traffic movement proceeds on South Bound ofBKCroad from Nabard Junction shall take Left turn at Dimond Gate No. 8 Right Turn - Sebi Junetion- Left turn at Bharat Nagar and from thereon shall proceed through family Court, Kalanagar,Bandra (E), Mumbai.

