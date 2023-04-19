Mumbai: Train cancellation causes chaos on Metro Blue Line

Multiple stations see crowding during evening rush hours; commuters raise fears of stampede in future, call for capacity expansion

Marol station

The cancellation of a service during evening rush hours on Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 on Tuesday led to chaos as crowd management went for a toss while the entry points at stations got jammed and crowding occurred on platforms.

“It was a terrible scenario at Saki Naka Metro station. A technical glitch halted the Metro for some time and the staff miserably failed to control the mob. This can result in a stampede situation. You may verify the CCTV footage,” Rohit Save, a commuter, said.

The service was withdrawn at Saki Naka station. Pic/Dr Swati Rathod

Another commuter, Jahnavi Patel, said, “There was a technical glitch on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. Metro trains were packed. There were long queues to even get the bags scanned. Impatient people almost broke the scanners. It was chaotic.”

Karan Jotwani, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) and a daily commuter of Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1, said, “If the government doesn’t act on Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 capacity expansion immediately, lives will be lost. Six-bogey rakes are overdue by five years, with lakhs of commuters using Line 1. Commuter management needs a complete overhaul.”

A Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 spokesperson confirmed the development and said, “A train was withdrawn from service at Saki Naka station due to a fault and the commuters could travel by the next service.”