There was no one on the road at the time, which averted a major accident. Due to the incident, the power supply in the area was disrupted. Residents have strongly expressed their anger, blaming the negligence of the MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company) for the mishap

The collapse caused a disruption in the local power supply. Pic/ Hanif Patel

Following a day of heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday, an electricity transformer in Naigaon’s Vijay Park area (West) was completely uprooted and toppled around 10:30 AM.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, fortunately occurred when the road was empty, preventing a serious accident. However, the collapse caused a disruption in the local power supply.

Residents voiced their anger at MSEDCL, blaming negligence for the mishap.

Meanwhile, as heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Nashik district for the second consecutive day on Thursday, the water level in the Godavari river rose, prompting the authorities to urge people living on its banks to remain alert.

The water level in the Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has increased due to the rains in the reservoir and its catchment areas.

As a result, the water level of Godavari, the main river in the district, has gone up, said officials.

The district administration has appealed to citizens living in low-lying areas and banks of the Godavari to be alert and take necessary precautions.

Due to incessant rains, the Daman and Kolwan rivers in Dindori taluka are flowing to the brink. Officials said there is a possibility of water discharge into the Kadva River from the Palkhed dam.

Meanwhile, many small temples in the Ramkund area and the Goda Ghat region along the riverbank in Nashik city were submerged, and the water rose to waist level at the iconic Dutondya Maruti idol.

The city received 61 mm of rain over 24 hours ending on Wednesday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, it received 60.4 mm of rain, officials said.

Several areas in the city experienced waterlogging due to the heavy rains, while traffic jams were seen in many parts.

Whereas on Friday, Mumbai is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky throughout the day, with chances of intermittent moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 29 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.5 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

The high tide is expected at 7:09 AM with a height of 3.52 meters, followed by another high tide at 6:37 PM reaching 3.82 meters. The low tide will occur at 12:40 PM with a level of 2.04 meters, and the next low tide is predicted at 1:30 AM on June 21, with a height of 1.12 meters.