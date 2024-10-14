Upscale residents accuse Macrotech Developers of failing to honour the promise of 10 hours of free private jet flying time, seek R40 lakh compensation in Bombay High Court
The 75-storey Trump Tower in Worli. Pic/Atul Kamble
Some residents of the upscale Trump Tower in Mumbai have taken their grievances to the Bombay High Court, alleging that the building’s developers failed to provide the promised 10 hours of free flying time in India’s finest private jet service. Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Group, are the developers behind Trump Tower Mumbai, a 75-storey ultra-luxury residential skyscraper.