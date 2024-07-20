Mumbai: Tulsi lake overflows after a day of heavy rainfall

Tulsi Lake, built in 1879 at Rs 40 lakh, is the smallest of the lakes that provide water to Mumbai. The lake has a useful water storage capacity of 804.6 crore litres

Tulsi Lake, one of two lakes that supplies water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, began overflowing at 8:30 am today. This is a replay of last year's occurrence, when the lake began overflowing on July 20, 2023, at 1:28 pm, said the civic agency in a communique.

Tulsi Lake, built in 1879 at Rs 40 lakh, is the smallest of the lakes that provide water to Mumbai. The lake has a useful water storage capacity of 804.6 crore litres (8046 million litres) and provides an average of 18 million litres (1.8 crore litres) of water each day. The lake is roughly 35 km from the BMC headquarters.

The Municipal Corporation's Water Engineer Department attributed the overflow to the lake's catchment area receiving constant rainfall during the last four days. The lake has a catchment area of 6.76 sq km and approximately 1.35 square km of water when full. The excess water from Tulsi Lake drains into Vihar Lake. In recent years, Tulsi Lake overflowed on July 16, 2022 and 2021, and July 27, 2020.

