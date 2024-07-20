Mid-Day Top News of this hour: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall; CrowdStrike clarifies outage not cyber attack and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Representative Image/ Syyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai receives heavy showers; waterlogging in some areas, train services normal

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy spells of rain on Saturday morning which led to waterlogging in some areas of the city, however, trains are operating per usual, officials said. The India Meteorological Department said the city received 91 mm in 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday. Meanwhile, its eastern and western suburbs recorded 87 mm and 93 mm of rainfall respectively. The department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city.

CrowdStrike says widespread disruptions not a security incident or cyberattack

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said Friday that an issue that has caused major disruptions to companies worldwide is not a security incident or cyberattack. CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz posted on social media platform X that the company “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts”. Read more.

Microsoft 365 outage: Digital snag brings back analogue ways

A global Microsoft outage led to chaos at Mumbai airport on Friday morning, the outage led to check-in problems for multiple airlines. The issue is not only limited to Mumbai airport but is affecting airlines and airports globally and other airports in the city. Passengers were left stranded and frustrated. United Airlines, Delta, and American Airlines issued a global ground stop for all aircraft. Read more.

Have you heard? Pirouettes for pyaar

Allegations of non-payment of dues levied against Diljit Dosanjh were refuted in no time after the artiste was accused of not providing monetary compensation to the dancers who recently performed on his tour. The team of dancers responded in praise of Dosanjh and alluded to the fact that the LA-based choreographer who stirred the controversy was unaware of all the details. Read more.

'Women will win ICC trophy soon, even men had to wait': Rana

Rohit Sharma & Co’s recent triumph in the T20 World Cup has given the Indian women’s team much-needed belief and confidence to continue its pursuit of winning a maiden ICC trophy, says the side’s spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana. Read more.