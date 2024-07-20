'Women will win ICC trophy soon, even men had to wait': Rana

While India are once again favourites to retain the title in the Women’s Asia Cup, the team’s true test will be in the T20 World Cup in October and next year’s ODI World Cup which they host

Sneh Rana. Pic/AFP

Rohit Sharma & Co’s recent triumph in the T20 World Cup has given the Indian women’s team much-needed belief and confidence to continue its pursuit of winning a maiden ICC trophy, says the side’s spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana.

Glory not far away

Rana believes India, who have tripped over near the final hurdle a few times, have worked very hard to win a global competition and glory is not far away. “The Indian women’s cricket team, if you look at the past 2-3 years, they are doing their best. For [winning] the ICC trophy, let’s take the men’s [team’s example], it took almost 10 years to get the trophy. They have been preparing and working hard for it for a long time,” Rana said.

Won’t happen overnight

“To achieve something big, it will not happen overnight. It will take time. It will take a lot of sacrifices, a lot of struggle, a lot of things in between. But eventually, we will get there,” Rana said.

Fielding has been an area of concern which has been acknowledged by the players and coaches, but Rana says there is no lack in intent in order to get better. “When we play N number of matches, the chances of errors are more. But it doesn’t mean that someone is bad at it. Obviously, as a player, when you are on the field, you want to always do your best for your country,” she said.

“No one is there to say that it’s okay, it will happen [ho jayega]. [But] it could also be a matter of a bad day for someone.” Rana said.

