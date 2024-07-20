Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Women will win ICC trophy soon even men had to wait Rana

'Women will win ICC trophy soon, even men had to wait': Rana

Updated on: 20 July,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

While India are once again favourites to retain the title in the Women’s Asia Cup, the team’s true test will be in the T20 World Cup in October and next year’s ODI World Cup which they host

'Women will win ICC trophy soon, even men had to wait': Rana

Sneh Rana. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Women will win ICC trophy soon, even men had to wait': Rana
x
00:00

Rohit Sharma & Co’s recent triumph in the T20 World Cup has given the Indian women’s team much-needed belief and confidence to continue its pursuit of winning a maiden ICC trophy, says the side’s spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana.


While India are once again favourites to retain the title in the Women’s Asia Cup, the team’s true test will be in the T20 World Cup in October and next year’s ODI World Cup which they host.


Glory not far away


Rana believes India, who have tripped over near the final hurdle a few times, have worked very hard to win a global competition and glory is not far away. “The Indian women’s cricket team, if you look at the past 2-3 years, they are doing their best. For [winning] the ICC trophy, let’s take the men’s [team’s example], it took almost 10 years to get the trophy. They have been preparing and working hard for it for a long time,” Rana said.

Also Read: India break ICC trophy drought after 13 years, beat South Africa by 7 runs to win T20 World Cup 2024

Won’t happen overnight

“To achieve something big, it will not happen overnight. It will take time. It will take a lot of sacrifices, a lot of struggle, a lot of things in between. But eventually, we will get there,” Rana said.

Fielding has been an area of concern which has been acknowledged by the players and coaches, but Rana says there is no lack in intent in order to get better. “When we play N number of matches, the chances of errors are more. But it doesn’t mean that someone is bad at it. Obviously, as a player, when you are on the field, you want to always do your best for your country,” she said.

“No one is there to say that it’s okay, it will happen [ho jayega]. [But] it could also be a matter of a bad day for someone.” Rana said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma asia cup T20 World Cup 2024 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK