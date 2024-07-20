Heavy rains lash Nagpur, school holiday declared; red alert for Chandrapur

Nagpur has been experiencing heavy rain since Friday; Nagpur airport observatory recorded 90.6 mm of rainfall over 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipated significant rainfall, with the chance of exceptionally heavy showers, in Nagpur and adjoining Vidarbha districts over the next two days. Residents have been warned to stay indoors unless necessary. The IMD has issued a red alert for Chandrapur and an orange alert for Nagpur, Amravati, and Wardha districts on Saturday, reported PTI.

According to the report, Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, has been experiencing heavy rain since Friday. According to officials, the Nagpur airport observatory recorded 90.6 mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

Due to the heavy rains, the Nagpur district collector declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in both the city and rural areas on Saturday.

Continuous rain has caused waterlogging in numerous parts of Nagpur city, and two bridges in the district's rural districts have been inundated, the PTI report.

Per the report, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur has also issued a moderate flash flood warning for numerous watersheds and neighbourhoods in Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Nagpur districts, which is valid for the next few hours.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in Vidarbha's Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Yavatmal districts over the next 24 to 48 hours, according to the RMC. People are advised to remain indoors, the news agency report stated.

The report added that a red alert denotes severe to extremely heavy rain of more than 20 cm in 24 hours, whilst an orange alert suggests very heavy rain ranging from 6 to 20 cm. A red alert mandates authorities to take action in response to extreme weather, whereas an orange notice encourages people to be prepared for potentially severe weather conditions.

Flooding has closed eight highways in Gadchiroli district, including a national highway section from Allapalli to Bhamragad, according to officials per the news report.

Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Mumbai

On Saturday, Mumbai and its suburbs had heavy rain, causing waterlogging in various areas. Officials, on the other hand, report that local train services are running smoothly.

Heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of the city. Flooding forced a traffic diversion near Sheetal Cinema and Kale Marg in Kurla. Traffic on the Aarey route in Goregaon East has been redirected in both directions via Seepz-Marol Maroshi-JVLR, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities. According to a traffic police spokeswoman, the Andheri subway is temporarily closed to vehicles, and traffic will be rerouted to S V Road, reported PTI.

According to the report, despite the rain, the Central Railway and Western Railway, which operate suburban rail services in the Mumbai metropolitan region, said that local trains were running normally on all lines. Over the previous few days, Mumbai and its surrounding areas have seen heavy rainfall.