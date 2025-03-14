Mumbai: Two cars catch fire on Dharavi-Mahim road bridge; watch video

Upon receiving the alert, a fire engine was dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control. The cause of the fire remains unknown

A fire broke out on the Dharavi (Sion) Mahim road bridge, engulfing two parked cars, according to local sources. The incident caused panic among residents and commuters in the area.

A fire broke out on the Dharavi (Sion) Mahim Road bridge, engulfing two parked cars. According to locals, both vehicles were completely destroyed by the flames.



Chemical tanker catches fire near Mumbai-Pune highway

In December last year, a speeding tanker carrying a chemical caught fire after it overturned near the Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said, reported news agency PTI.

No casualty was reported, an official said, adding that traffic movement on the road was affected for a couple of hours.

The incident took place at 6.15 am at Patel Nagar, Shilphata, near the Mumbai-Pune highway exit in the Khopoli area, he said, reported PTI.

According to the official, the driver lost control of the wheels due to which the speeding tanker overturned.

As the tanker was carrying an inflammable chemical, it caught fire and suffered damages, he said, reported PTI.

After receiving information, the Khopoli policehttps://www.mid-day.com/mumbai/mumbai-news/article/chemical-tanker-catches-fire-near-mumbai-pune-highway-traffic-hit-23453329 reached the spot. Fire-fighting vehicles of Tata, Godrej groups, HPCL and JSW were also rushed to the spot, the official said, reported PTI.

The blaze was later brought under control, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)