According to information received by the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell at 1:26 AM, the accident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik highway

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell

A major accident involving three vehicles occurred at Cadbury Bridge on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane West, early Sunday morning, disrupting traffic and injuring multiple passengers.

According to information received by the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell at 1:26 AM, the accident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik highway when a dumper (MH 03 DV 9360) lost control and collided with a truck (MH 04 MH 0235), which in turn crashed into a Tata Punch car (MH 15 HU 7292). The force of the impact left passengers trapped inside the Tata Punch vehicle.

Emergency response teams, including Rabodi police officers, traffic police personnel, fire brigade officials, and disaster management cell staff, promptly arrived at the scene. Rescue operations were conducted with the help of a crane, a fire vehicle, and ambulances. Two passengers trapped inside the Tata Punch vehicle were safely rescued by fire brigade personnel, local citizens, and disaster management teams.

Six individuals travelling in the Tata Punch vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to Bethany Hospital, Thane, for medical treatment. The injured include Rahul Jawale (36), the driver who was trapped in the vehicle, Swati Jawale (35), Swara Jawale (12), Shambhavi Jawale (1), Priyanka Vijay Bagul (38), and Shaurya Vijay Bagul (16).

Following the accident, traffic on the Thane-Ghodbunder road remained closed for an hour, causing slow movement on the service road. Officials later moved the three involved vehicles to the roadside, restoring normal traffic flow.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while police continue to search for the driver of the dumper, who fled the scene.

