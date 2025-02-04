Thane accident: Three injured as car hits auto-rickshaw near Ghodbunder Road

Traffic on the road was affected due to the incident for about two hours, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said while sharing an update on the Thane accident

The civic officials on Tuesday said that three persons were seriously injured after a car rammed into their auto-rickshaw in Thane city of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The accident took place at around 10 pm on Monday near Patlipada Bridge on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road.

Traffic on the road was affected due to the incident for about two hours, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

The driver of the car, heading towards Patlipada from Jogeshwari in neighbouring Mumbai, lost control over the wheels.

As a result, the vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw from behind, the official said.

Three persons travelling in the auto-rickshaw, including the driver, suffered head and other injuries and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

Two children, aged 6 and 6, in the auto-rickshaw escaped unhurt, the official said.

Local fire personnel, disaster management cell team and traffic police rushed to the spot after being alerted.

A crane and a pickup vehicle were deployed to clear the accident site and shift both vehicles to the side of the road, the official said.

Five injured at Mumbai airport as out of control Merc hits them

Five persons, including two foreigners, were injured at Mumbai international airport on Sunday morning after a Mercedes car hit them, a police official said, reported PTI.

The driver of the luxury car, which was at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to drop off a passenger, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the incident in the parking lot of Terminal 2, the Sahar police station official said, reported PTI.

"The driver of the car, identified as Navi Mumbai resident Parshuram Chincholappa Dadanavre (34), was arrested for rash driving and negligence. The five injured comprise two foreign nationals, who are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, and three airport crew members, who are undergoing treatment in Cooper Hospital," he said, reported PTI.

"Prima facie, it seems Dadanavre pushed the accelerator instead of the brake, which led to the Mercedes car rushing ahead at a speed breaker at airport gate number one. The vehicle has been impounded as part of the probe," the official informed.

"This morning at CSMIA, a driver lost control of his car in T2's departure lane, injuring five people. The airport medical team immediately rushed to the spot to provide first aid. The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment. CSMIA is working with the police and other teams to ensure the safety of passengers and continuation of operations," a CSMIA spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)