The officials said that a trailer truck carrying chemicals hit a road divider on a busy road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, affecting vehicular movement for more than two hours, reported news agency PTI.

No casualty was reported in the incident, the officials said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

The trailer on the way from Belagavi in Karnataka towards Morbi in Gujarat when it hit the road divider near Waghbil bridge on Ghodbunder Road in Thane at 7.45 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

The engine oil tank of the vehicle got damaged following the Thane accident, and the oil leaked from it on the road.

After being alerted, local fire personnel, the regional disaster management cell and other rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Traffic on the road was affected due to the accident of the trailer, which was carrying 40 tonnes of calcined aluminia products, he said.

10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns in Thane

Ten persons were injured when a private minibus they were travelling in overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik route in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The accident took place at the Kasara Ghat at around 9 am on Sunday when nearly 20 persons were heading in the bus from Cuffe Parade in neighbouring Mumbai to Sinnar in Nashik for a marriage function, they said, reported PTI.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at Chintamanwadi turning. As a result, the vehicle overturned, Kasara police station's inspector Suresh Gavit said.

Ten persons suffered injuries and they were admitted to private hospitals in Shahapur and other neighbouring towns. Four of them, who were in serious condition, were shifted to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, he said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the incident, the police said.

2 women killed in Pune road accident

As many as two women were killed when their moped was crushed by a truck in Pune on January 24 evening, the police said.

According to the police, the truck, travelling from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, overturned after the driver lost control, crushing the two women under its heavy load. Both victim women succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The police have arrested the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)