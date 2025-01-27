The accident took place at the Kasara Ghat at around 9 am on Sunday when nearly 20 persons were heading in the bus from Cuffe Parade in neighbouring Mumbai to Sinnar in Nashik for a marriage function

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane accident: 10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns x 00:00

The police on Monday said that the ten persons were injured when a private minibus they were travelling in overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik route in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place at the Kasara Ghat at around 9 am on Sunday when nearly 20 persons were heading in the bus from Cuffe Parade in neighbouring Mumbai to Sinnar in Nashik for a marriage function, the police officials said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at Chintamanwadi turning. As a result, the vehicle overturned, Kasara police station's inspector Suresh Gavit said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.

Ten persons suffered injuries and they were admitted to private hospitals in Shahapur and other neighbouring towns. Four of them, who were in serious condition, were shifted to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, he said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police said.

2 women killed in Pune road accident

As many as two women were killed when their moped was crushed by a truck in Pune on Friday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the truck, travelling from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, overturned after the driver lost control, crushing the two women under its heavy load. Both victim women succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The police have arrested the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said.

Girl killed as school bus overturns

A student died and another was injured when their school bus overturned in Umarkhed taluka in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying 20 to 25 students from Divti Pimpri village to their school in Dahagaon when the incident occurred in the morning, an official said.

The deceased girl was a class 9 student.

In the wake of the accident, Yavatmal guardian minister Sanjay Rathod directed officials to inspect school buses for compliance with rules.

(With inputs from PTI)