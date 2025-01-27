Breaking News
Torres scam: EOW arrests self-proclaimed whistleblower from Pune
Toddler survives fall from 13th floor balcony, man's alertness saves her
Coastal Road to be fully open after completion of Prabhadevi connector in Feb: CM Fadnavis
NCP leader booked in Pune for assaulting real estate developer
Re 1 crop insurance scheme won't be discontinued: Manikrao Kokate
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane accident 10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns

Thane accident: 10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns

Updated on: 27 January,2025 10:51 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accident took place at the Kasara Ghat at around 9 am on Sunday when nearly 20 persons were heading in the bus from Cuffe Parade in neighbouring Mumbai to Sinnar in Nashik for a marriage function

Thane accident: 10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane accident: 10 going for wedding function injured as bus overturns
x
00:00

The police on Monday said that the ten persons were injured when a private minibus they were travelling in overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik route in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.


The accident took place at the Kasara Ghat at around 9 am on Sunday when nearly 20 persons were heading in the bus from Cuffe Parade in neighbouring Mumbai to Sinnar in Nashik for a marriage function, the police officials said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.


The bus driver lost control over the wheels at Chintamanwadi turning. As a result, the vehicle overturned, Kasara police station's inspector Suresh Gavit said while sharing an update on the Thane accident, reported PTI.


Ten persons suffered injuries and they were admitted to private hospitals in Shahapur and other neighbouring towns. Four of them, who were in serious condition, were shifted to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, he said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police said.

2 women killed in Pune road accident

As many as two women were killed when their moped was crushed by a truck in Pune on Friday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the truck, travelling from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, overturned after the driver lost control, crushing the two women under its heavy load. Both victim women succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The police have arrested the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said.

Girl killed as school bus overturns

A student died and another was injured when their school bus overturned in Umarkhed taluka in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying 20 to 25 students from Divti Pimpri village to their school in Dahagaon when the incident occurred in the morning, an official said.

The deceased girl was a class 9 student.

In the wake of the accident, Yavatmal guardian minister Sanjay Rathod directed officials to inspect school buses for compliance with rules.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane Accident maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK