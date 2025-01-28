Two fires were reported in Thane city on Tuesday. A major fire at Hypercity Mall and another at Krishna Society were extinguished promptly, with no casualties reported. Investigations into the causes are underway

Two fires were reported in Thane city on Tuesday. A major fire broke out on the second floor of Hypercity Mall at Kasarvadavali, Thane, in the early morning. The fire was extinguished after an hour. Meanwhile, another fire was reported in the Krishna Society in Thane in the evening, which was extinguished in 20 minutes. No casualties were reported in either incident.

According to a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official, “We received a call from a local resident about a fire at a shoe outlet situated on the first floor of the mall around 7:56 am. The fire was brought under control by 9:00 am.” The official added, “The cause of the fire remains untraceable as the shop was closed.”

Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of TMC, said, “We received information from locals that a fire had broken out on the first floor of Hypercity Mall. We dispatched four fire engines, one pickup vehicle, and one rescue vehicle to the spot. After one hour of firefighting, the fire was extinguished.”

According to the Disaster Management Cell report, the fire spread across approximately 1,525 square feet of the shoe factory outlet. The fire was fully extinguished by 9:00 am. No casualties were reported in the incident. “The reason for the fire is currently unknown. We need to investigate the cause of the fire and determine if the internal fire system was functioning,” the official added.

Meanwhile, another fire was reported in the 15-story Krishna Society in Panchpakhadi, Thane, around 4:40 pm. “The fire was confined to the electric duct between the 8th and 15th floors. One fire engine and one rescue van were dispatched to the spot,” an official told Mid-day.

The Thane Fire Brigade team rescued 18 to 20 residents from the building. “The fire was extinguished by around 5:00 pm. The possibility of the fire being caused by a short circuit is high, but a detailed investigation is needed to confirm the cause,” the official added.