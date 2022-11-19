Mumbai: Two kids die as high tide drowns them at Worli beach

A senior citizen, who was at the beach, spotted the kids and jumped in to save them; managed to rescue three others

Senior citizen Mahadev Narayan Koli who helped rescue three of the drowning children; (right) Locals helped rush the children to the nearest hospital

Two kids drowned at Worli beach on Friday afternoon. Three others, who were also swept by the big waves, were rescued by a 79-year-old man who jumped in to save them. Dadar police have registered an accidental death report and started investigation.

According to police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm near Worli koliwada. All five kids—Kartik Chaudhary, 8; Savita Pal, 12; Kartiki Gautam Patil, 13; Aryan Chaudhary, 10; and Om Pal, 14—were playing in the water.

Senior Inspector Mahesh Mugatrao from Dadar police station said, “The kids were in the water when high tide started. All of the kids started to drown as the big waves swept them. A senior citizen, Mahadev Narayan Koli, spotted them and jumped in to save them. He managed to save three of them but Kartik and Savita died due to drowning.”

“Kartik and Savita were declared dead at Hinduja Hospital in Dadar. Kartiki was rushed to civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel, while Aryan and Om were admitted at Hinduja Hospital. All three kids are out of danger,” the cop added.

